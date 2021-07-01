New minister supportive of EU citizens

Deputy Gregory Guida. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31171077)

Speaking a few minutes after being confirmed the new minister in an unopposed election following the death of Constable Len Norman, Deputy Gregory Guida said it was important to remember that EU citizens were guests in Jersey.

Deputy Guida was asked during this week’s States questions by Deputy Kirsten Morel how many EU citizens had not yet applied for settled status in Jersey prior to today’s deadline for applications.

The minister said that more than 17,000 people had applied so far, but that it was not possible to estimate how many had not applied. He referred to a 2018 estimate of ‘up to 20,000’ EU citizens living in Jersey, but said that this was ‘a worst-case scenario’.

‘I think we are very likely to reach all EU citizens,’ Deputy Guida said, adding that applications were being processed at a rate of 500 per week.