Final easing of Covid restrictions delayed again

Chief Minister John Le Fondré

Ministers have confirmed that the delay is to allow more time for Jersey's vaccine programme to be rolled out and to help schools stay open and finish the summer term.

On Monday, the final set of restrictions - which would have allowed stand-up drinking, the reopening of nightclubs and unlimited numbers of guests inside homes and in gardens - would have been lifted.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: 'The decision to agree a further short delay has been taken to allow more time for the Island’s vaccination programme to provide first and second doses of the vaccine to more Islanders. An additional two weeks will allow for most of our 18 to 24 year olds to be offered a first dose of the vaccine. It will allow for schools to safely remain open and complete the summer term whilst keeping the risk of Covid cases in education settings low.

'Ministers acknowledge that cases of Covid are rising and will continue to rise as we manage the Delta variant on Island. However, the number of Covid cases on Island will not be used as the measure to determine the final stages of our reconnection. We have extremely good vaccination coverage, which is increasing week on week, with 93% of those aged over 50 having received their second doses and 60% of Islanders over 18 now fully vaccinated.'