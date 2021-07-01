A further two weeks of Covid restrictions expected

Chief Minister John Le Fondré. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31171571)

Ministers are due to make an announcement later today regarding the last stage of Jersey’s reconnection roadmap which would allow stand-up drinking, large crowds and events, the reopening of nightclubs and an unlimited number of guests in homes and gardens. As of last night, the Island was due to lift its final restrictions on Monday.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré confirmed that an announcement was due today but declined to give any firm indication about what may be said.

However, the JEP understands that the government is to confirm a delay of up to two weeks. The move would bring Jersey in line with the UK’s final stage of reconnection on Monday 19 July.

The delay to Jersey’s freedom day is likely to cause further anger among the Island’s pub and nightclub owners, many of whom have said they were relying on a busy summer season and a boost from the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Meanwhile, two events, the Good Vibrations surf festival and the Wonky festival – which are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 17 July – may be in jeopardy if the delay is confirmed.

Less than a month ago, the number of known active cases in the Island had been hovering in single figures. By yesterday, it had surged to 250. On Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that one person was in hospital – the first time someone had been in hospital with Covid for several months. The JEP has asked the government whether the patient was admitted as a result of Covid-related complications or whether they were found to have the virus, having already been admitted for another reason. The newspaper is waiting for a response.

The surge in case numbers is thought to be the result of the emergence of the more-transmissible Delta variant.

Isolation requirements for fully vaccinated Islanders have recently been relaxed so that they only need to quarantine until they receive their first negative test result. And, earlier this week, hundreds of under-18s were freed from isolation after ministers overhauled the isolation requirements.

Under the new rules, primary-school and nursery-aged children who are contact-traced only have to isolate until receiving their first negative test, while secondary-school pupils will be forced to isolate for five days – rather than ten – and have two negative tests. Anyone who is contact-traced is still required to undergo tests on days zero, five and ten.

Children’s commissioner Deborah McMillan praised the government for reducing the requirements for under-18s and added that she would be supportive of the vaccination programme being rolled out for children, provided the scientific evidence was available to do so and as long as parents consented.

Further guidance on travel-risk guidance may also be released today. Currently fully vaccinated people – who have had two jabs, with their second one having been at least two weeks before their travel date – only have to isolate until the result from their day-zero test if they are arriving from a red area. Fully vaccinated arrivals from green and amber areas do not have to quarantine.