Social security reverts to 6% rate

Social Security Minister Judy Martin.

Contributions will revert to 6% tomorrow, having been reduced to 4% for the past nine months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cut in the contributions paid was part of the government’s £150 million fiscal stimulus package designed to boost the economy.

Social Security Minister Judy Martin said: ‘The reduction in contributions has enabled Islanders to have that little extra each month to spend in the local economy and this has meant businesses and services in Jersey have been greatly supported by everyone.

‘However, as we look towards the future and continue our exit strategy out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy has been reconnected and it is time to continue on the path back to normality.’