Social security reverts to 6% rate

A TEMPORARY cut in social security contributions will be stopped this week as the rate paid by Islanders returns to its previous level.

Social Security Minister Judy Martin. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31164303)
Contributions will revert to 6% tomorrow, having been reduced to 4% for the past nine months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cut in the contributions paid was part of the government’s £150 million fiscal stimulus package designed to boost the economy.

Social Security Minister Judy Martin said: ‘The reduction in contributions has enabled Islanders to have that little extra each month to spend in the local economy and this has meant businesses and services in Jersey have been greatly supported by everyone.

‘However, as we look towards the future and continue our exit strategy out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy has been reconnected and it is time to continue on the path back to normality.’

The 2% reduction in rates covered both salaried workers and the self-employed. At the time the measures were proposed, Assistant Social Security Minister Scott Wickenden estimated that the take-home pay of about 55,000 Islanders would be affected.

