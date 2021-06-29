‘Government has given in to French intimidation’

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31142587)

Breton and Norman fishermen had previously been told they had until 1 July to submit data and historical records which showed they had a right to obtain a licence to operate in Jersey waters post-Brexit.

The deadline had already been extended by several weeks following a rise in tensions which saw a French protest in Jersey’s Harbour, and Island fishermen briefly banned from landing their catches in Normandy.

Yesterday, the government announced a further extension, giving the French until the end of September to provide the necessary data.

Until then, the 224 affected French boats can continue to work in Jersey waters with no limit on the number of days they can operate and the type of fishing gear used.

The government said that the extension had been granted to ‘avoid further disruption’.

Asked why he believed the amnesty had been extended, Don Thompson, president of the Jersey Fishermen’s Association, said: ‘It is just for fear of reprisals from the French if they do not get what they want. We are now into our third amnesty, six months down the line, and the French administration has not supplied the data required under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement. Our fishermen are really disappointed.

‘We thought that we would be going into a new era with more control but, instead, we now have a French fleet fishing with no restrictions in our waters.’

He added: ‘Our position is that the government should never have given any amnesty period without receiving anything in return, otherwise we would just be responding to threats and intimidation. It looks really bad on our government and shows they have not got any negotiation skills whatsoever and that they are ready to concede to threats and intimidation. That is the position of the JFA.’

Mr Thompson added that he blamed the French government rather than their fishermen.

He said: ‘We are all fairly certain that the French administration are aiming to get a larger number of vessels licensed and they only have data for around 70 boats.

‘They are playing a game with us which is getting the attention of our External Relations Minister and it seems to be working.’

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said: ‘We are offering this extension to the amnesty period to allow the continuation of discussions. Work to establish how to translate the “extent and nature” [days and type of fishing gear used] provision of the TCA into licensing must continue apace. It is an important element of the TCA and we must all recognise it has genuine meaning.’