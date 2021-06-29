Call for solution after 361 children forced to isolate

Last week, Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, urged Islanders to ‘to keep their guard up’ following the rise in cases. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31141816)

Whole year groups have been ordered to quarantine amid the recent surge in cases, raising concerns for the mental wellbeing of youngsters who are being prevented from leaving their homes. The government confirmed that as of Saturday there were 361 students in isolation as a result of being traced at school. Today’s figure is likely to be much higher after the number of known active cases jumped by 58 over the weekend to 172.

Children’s commissioner Deborah McMillan said a ‘pragmatic solution’ was needed, while Ronan Benson, recovery lead at mental-health charity Jersey Recovery College, said forcing young people to isolate for an extended period could increase the risk of anxiety.

Last week, ministers announced that isolation requirements for fully vaccinated Islanders who are contact-traced would be relaxed and they would only have to isolate until they receive a negative test result.

However, as vaccines are currently only available to over-18s, children identified as direct contacts are forced to isolate. The Covid rules for young people also mean that they can be contact-traced multiple times and forced to isolate on each occasion.

There are currently 172 known active cases in the Island, of which at least 30 have been identified in schools. Some pupils are said to be fearful of a knock on the classroom door informing them that they have been contact-traced and must go into isolation.

The Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell met yesterday to discuss potential changes to isolation requirements, with a decision expected to be announced in the coming days.

Mr Benson said that, in addition to ‘missed learning’ caused by isolation requirements, children could also face feelings of anxiety and confusion.

He said: ‘Children are very adaptable. However, there are those who will struggle with isolation requirements and each child will experience this loss differently. Depending on their age, relationship to school and home environment they may find these requirements confusing, infuriating, anxiety creating, FOMO (fear of missing out) producing or none of the above.’

Writing on social media, Mrs McMillan said that ‘parents and youngsters need clarity’ and added that the processes needed to be ‘proportionate to risk’.

She added: ‘Parents understand [the] need to isolate if [there is] a direct contact to stop [the] spread in schools but do need clarity on [the] process, and [the] process needs to be proportionate to [the] risk.’

In a separate tweet, the commissioner said: ‘[We] must remember, though, that 30 pupils have Covid as well as hundreds isolating. Parents will be anxious either way so [we] need to put in place sufficiently robust mitigation measures for whatever changes are made.’

Last week, Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, urged Islanders to ‘to keep their guard up’ following the rise in cases.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: ‘Jersey is the only place in the British Isles to have had schools, colleges and nurseries open all year. Keeping schools open remains our priority in our Covid-19 strategy and reflects the government’s commitment to put children first. To ensure that there is no further loss to students’ learning and experiences we are doing all that we can to support schools to continue running until the end of term.’