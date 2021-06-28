JLA’s high-speed RIB prepares for launch

The Jersey Lifeboat Association's new RIB is almost complete. Picture: Berthon RIB Solutions (31126884)

The JLA revealed that its new Gemini Waverider 880 CR was undergoing the final stages of construction in the UK and would soon be ready to enter the water.

Having now been fitted with twin 225hp Mercury engines, the organisation believes the Waverider will be the fastest inshore rescue vessel in the Channel Islands – with a top speed of around 50 knots when fully loaded.

Coxswain Andy Hibbs said he was hoping that the boat could be launched today so that it could be trialled and handed over to the JLA towards the end of the week.

‘We were supposed to be picking it up last week but it was delayed because of Covid. We are waiting for an MCA surveyor to finish the coding off,’ he said.

In addition to a thermal-imaging camera, the craft will also be fitted with shock-mitigation seating and an advanced water-ballast system to help with stability.

It is designed to operate within extreme conditions and is used in commercial patrols and rescue operations all over the world.