Island to promote sports tourism after Lions visit

The British and Irish Lions training at the Stade Santander International in St Peter. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31141866)

Amanda Burns estimated that the exposure created by the visit of the high-profile side would ordinarily cost £3.3 million in advertising.

And, despite the UK lifting restrictions on some international destinations last week, the possibility of further changes to travel guidance means that Jersey remains well placed to capitalise and experience a bumper tourism season, she added.

‘The World Tourism Organisation has recognised sports tourism as one of the fastest-growing travel sectors and it can make a major contribution to the economy,’ said Ms Burns.

She added that the Lions visit had ‘put Jersey on the map’ with regard to this area of the tourism industry and that ‘we want to capitalise on that’.

And Jersey Sport chief executive Catriona McAllister was also optimistic about securing further visits from renowned sports teams.

‘I hope there will be further trips and that Jersey will move nearer the front of people’s minds as a potential destination,’ she said.

Ms Burns also said there was reason for the industry – one of the hardest hit by pandemic restrictions – to be optimistic for a strong summer, despite a slow start.

Although England and Scotland will move to red status on Jersey’s risk ratings for arriving passengers tomorrow, the minimal isolation requirements for fully-vaccinated passengers has left Visit Jersey confident that the Island will be a popular destination this summer.

Ms Burns said: ‘I am very optimistic about the summer and we will continue to support the industry with advertising.

‘The message is very much around reassurance that Jersey is a safe place to come, where visitors will receive a warm welcome but can also have new experiences, because Jersey isn’t part of the UK and has its own unique culture and identity.

Amanda Burns Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31141912)

‘The response from people who have already visited has been so positive – many of them would not previously have considered Jersey but there’s been really good word-of-mouth feedback that I think will continue into September and October this year and also encourage visitors for 2022.’

Visit Jersey is looking to harness high levels of interest from ongoing uncertainty over whether British holidaymakers will be able to travel to Europe.

Although destinations like Madeira and the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza, as well as several Caribbean islands, will move to green status on the UK rankings this Wednesday, the European Union was reportedly considering mandatory isolation for British tourists, regardless of their vaccination status.

Ms Burns admitted that the situation was challenging, but that the Island’s tourism sector had responded well.

‘It’s been great to see the first Jet2 flight arrive [on Thursday] and airlines moving to their summer schedules,’ she said, adding: ‘It is a very fluid situation and travellers have been making decisions at the last minute – this leaves our partners [in the tourism sector] having to react very quickly, but they have responded really well and we’re supporting them as much as possible.’

With more than 60% of adults in the UK having received two Covid-19 jabs, passengers arriving in Jersey from England and Scotland will – from tomorrow – only be required to isolate until receiving a negative result from the Covid-19 test they take on arrival. Wales and Northern Ireland retain green status, meaning an arrival test but no isolation requirement for those who have been fully-vaccinated.

While Jersey became the first destination for the airline Jet2 when it launched its summer schedule last week, rival operator Wizzair has postponed the start dates for service between the Island and Doncaster and Cardiff airports.