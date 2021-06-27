Jersey band to come of age with release of debut album

Von Cassidy. Photo: Oliver Doran (31112065)

Von Cassidy’s album – The Coming of Age and the World Around – is scheduled to come out at the end of the summer.

The group – made up of Joshua Venton (singer), Jordan Rondel (bass), Chris Nutter (drums) and Martin Kenneth Perkins (guitar) – has received funding from ArtHouse Jersey to produce the album.

The final mastering of the record was completed at Abbey Road, which has hosted some of the world’s biggest bands, including the Beatles, who named their 11th studio album after the venue.

Earlier this month the group released the single Keep the Party Polite, and it is expected that a further three songs will be made available before the album is launched.

Mr Venton said the idea for the album started in 2019 when he was recording demo songs while living in London.

He explained: ‘I have been playing music since the age of ten and have been writing songs since I was 19. I decided I really wanted to make a go of music and so, as a band, we thought we should record an album and get it professionally done, with all the marketing and artwork that goes with it.

‘Part of the album has been funded by ArtHouse Jersey.

‘That money went to the cost of having the songs mastered to a professional standard by some of the guys at Abbey Road. We did not realise how much additional support we would need for the album and so it made sense to use some of our creative contacts in the Island to help us out.

‘It has been an organic collaboration with local people such as Ryan Vautier, who helped us with animation, and an artist called bigfootwizard, who has put together our album artwork. We have also shot some music videos with Will Robinson and Max Hugo.’

Commenting on his aspirations for the album, Mr Venton said: ‘As a group of musicians, you always want something to come from the work you put out but, at the same time, you don’t have any expectations. It’s more of a dream. Just having people listen and sing back the words of our songs to us when we are performing is more than enough.’

Von Cassidy are due to perform at the Grève de Lecq Barracks on 1 July and at The Lido, at Havre des Pas, the following day.