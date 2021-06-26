Islanders urged to book their first Covid jab

Becky Sherrington, the head of the vaccination program. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31130385)

The vaccination programme aims to have offered everyone two vaccine doses by that point, but Becky Sherrington, who is leading the project, has said that the priority is starting to shift towards Islanders who are getting their second jab.

She said: ‘This means our capacity to administer first doses will be reduced as we have limited vaccine supply and so we will need to move onto second doses for those Islanders who are requiring full vaccination.

‘As the programme develops, we are seeing people come forward for vaccination who hadn’t immediately booked when their priority group first opened. Vaccination is a personal choice, and we understand that some people needed more time to make that decision. In the last month we have seen an additional 1,300 people over the age of 50 come forward for their first dose, which is brilliant.’

Meanwhile, a strategy on Covid-19 boosters is likely to be made public in response to recommendations from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation next month, according to Ms Sherrington. The UK approach will determine whether the vaccination centre at Fort Regent remains in use after the current programme reaches its conclusion in August.

Jersey has confirmed that it will follow the UK in administering any top-up dose of the Covid-19 vaccine that might be required, and plans have already been developed for a rollout in the Island. However, those plans depend on the extent to which boosters are required across the community as a whole.

‘There’s still a lot of uncertainty around boosters,’ Ms Sherrington said. ‘We’ve got different scenarios that we’re looking at but we don’t know who is going to get it, when they are going to get it and what they are going to get. When we’ve had that confirmation, it makes it easy then to deploy it quickly.’

The approach could involve extending the life of the vaccination centre at Fort Regent in the event of a further mass-vaccination programme, but it was too early, she stressed, to make any detailed plans that might involve a much smaller contingent requiring top-up doses.

The latest statistics on the vaccination programme show that, by 20 June, more than 92% of Islanders over the age of 40 had received at least one dose of an approved vaccine, while 85% were fully vaccinated.

In addition, 36% of 18-to-24-year-olds had received one dose, following the opening up of appointments to this age group on 14 June. Ms Sherrington said: ‘The statistics this week show once again how well vaccination uptake is going and how we are in a strong position for the majority of adults to have been fully vaccinated by mid-August.

The fact that 92% of people 40 and over have had at least one dose, and many having had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, is fantastic.

‘Islanders who are getting vaccinated are affording themselves and the community protection against Covid-19 and I’d like to thank those Islanders time and time again for their continued support towards the vaccination programme.’