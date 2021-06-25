Excited school pupils greet Princess Anne on Island visit

The Princess Royal observes a cookery class at Les Quennevais School Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31119109)

The Princess Royal officially opened the new high-performance sports centre Strive, and Les Quennevais School, where she was greeted by the sound of the school’s steel drum band and students lining the car park for her arrival.

Sarah Hague, the school’s head teacher, gave the Princess Royal a tour of the new campus-style building which opened to students at the start of the academic year in September.

After a tour of the catering and art facilities, Princess Anne watched a chemical explosion put on by a teacher in the science lab and then addressed teachers, students and the large crowd of onlookers which had gathered outside the school gates.

The Princess Royal commended the school and joked that she wished schools were like this in ‘her day’.

Year 8 student Sophia Sebastianelli said she was both excited and nervous about Princess Anne’s visit.

‘I have never met a member of the Royal family before so it was really cool. I really enjoy learning in our new school and so it was great that she could come and open it,’ she said.

Harper Shambrook had the opportunity to show off his cooking skills to the Princess as she observed a food class. The pupils were using local produce such as Jersey Royals to cook international dishes.

‘She asked what we were cooking and I told her that we were making patatas bravas. It was really exciting and my parents love the Royal family so they were really happy for me,’ Harper said.

Ben Casey, another food student, added: ‘It was really rewarding for Princess Anne to visit our school and I would like to meet other members of the Royal family.’

During her visit to Strive, Princess Anne was greeted by managing director Ben Harvey and senior politicians.

The Royal party were given a tour of the gym and performance academy and met members of the British and Irish Lions rugby side, who used the facility for their pre-tour training camp.

And yesterday afternoon, the Princess Royal presented volunteer reserve service medals to Jersey Field Squadron members, and attended a service at St Saviour’s Church to commemorate the lives of veterans from the Peninsular War and Battle of Waterloo. In her role as patron of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, she opened the new butterfly and tortoise house, and visited the organisation’s bio-secure unit.