Racing against the tide – for charity

The 10km category includes a run to Seymour Tower and back Picture: JON GUEGAN

The event is organised by Islander Helier de Veulle and takes place on Saturday, when participants will run either 6km or 10km along Jersey’s south-east coast.

The 10km category also includes a run out to Seymour Tower, which is accessible at low tide due to the Island’s large tidal range. Participants then race against the incoming tide on the way back.

The event, which was first held in 2020, helps to raise money for local charity Philip’s Footprints – which supports parents after the loss of a baby and funds professional training, antenatal equipment and information for women to make pregnancies safer, and improve outcomes for Jersey babies.

Mr de Veulle and his wife have a close connection with the charity after they lost their first-born daughter in November 2007 – just months before the charity’s founders Jo and Paul Nash lost their son Philip, which was the inspiration for starting the charity.

Last year’s sprint event was held before lockdown and raised almost £2,500 for the charity.

‘The feedback from last year’s event was amazing. Participants described themselves as having wet feet but were left grinning like Cheshire cats,’ said Mr de Veulle.

This weekend’s event will begin at 2pm and those in the 10km category will start at Long Beach and follow the shoreline to the Seymour Slip, before heading out to Seymour Tower and back. The 6km category only runs from Long Beach to the Seymour slip and back.

Those running to Seymour Tower have a cut-off time of 2.45pm and must reach the tower before then.