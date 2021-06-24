Pupils reflect Salvation Army work in pictures

Melora Corbin and Jennifer Da Sousa from Rouge Bouillon School painting the mural on a hoarding around the Merchant Square building site in Bath Street. Picture: JON GUEGAN

Pupils in Year 6 at Grands Vaux, Rouge Bouillon and Springfield have joined with The Salvation Army to create art that reflects the work of the charity. It will be displayed on the Le Masurier Merchants Square site from today until the development is completed.

Local artist Jacques Le Breton will paint the students’ designs onto the hoardings, with help from the youngsters themselves.

The charity’s Minden Street building neighbours the Merchants Square site, which includes plans for a 122-bed Premier Inn hotel and 149 residential apartments.

Emily Smith, community centre manager for The Salvation Army, said: ‘Each of the designs created captures the work we do perfectly, including serving free soup daily, making sure no one goes hungry, offering practical help with food bags, vouchers and starter packs, pastoral support for those who need a listening ear and running a charity shop which sells affordable good quality clothing.’

Brian McCarthy, managing director of Le Masurier, said: ‘The initiative has enabled the charity to educate on all aspects of the amazing community work they provide in a really creative and colourful way. It most certainly enhances Bath Street during our Merchants Square development.’