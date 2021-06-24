More than 1,000 vehicles stopped and 12 cars impounded following a series of road checks

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31119676)

Three road checks were carried out by honorary police officers from St Brelade and Trinity in conjunction with officers from the States of Jersey Police.

During those checks, 1,052 vehicles were stopped and a number of defect notices were issued, a dozen cars were impounded and a number of drivers were referred to parish-hall inquires.

More than 40 notices were given for defective issues such as tyres, lighting, bodywork and mirrors, while 12 people were stopped and cautioned for driving vehicles displaying out-of-date window insurance discs.

Four cars were stopped for driving-licence issues, with one driver being caught on the road without a valid licence. A further two vehicles with foreign registration plates were stopped, as they required a local plate.

Gordon Forrest, inspector of motor traffic, said: ‘It is particularly concerning that so many vehicles are being stopped with dangerous defects such as tyres, lighting and defective bodywork, and it highlights the need to carry out these road checks on a regular basis in conjunction with the States police and honorary officers.