Round-Island walk chairman praises entrants, who ‘turned up trumps’

More than a thousand Islanders took to the coastal paths on Saturday. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31101225)

Edward Trevor said that about 1,300 people tackled the annual challenge – which sees participants attempt a 48.1-mile trek around Jersey’s coastline – and that, although the official figures were yet to be confirmed, an estimated 70% had completed the course.

Organisers of the walk, which did not take place last year due to the pandemic, had been concerned about how many would sign up this year, with Covid-19 reducing the number of participants travelling from the UK to take part.

However, Mr Trevor said he was pleased to see Islanders had made up for the shortfall – with last weekend’s showing matching previous figures.

He said: ‘Normally we get around 23% of the walkers over from the UK, and there were very few this year but Jersey really turned up trumps, with lots of Islanders taking part.’

He added: ‘The walk appears to have gone extremely well, especially seeing as we didn’t know it would go ahead until the last minute. With the increasing number of Covid cases we weren’t sure whether it was going to be stopped.’

Since its inception in 1991, the event has raised over £2.4 million for local charities and on Saturday the challenge marked its 30th anniversary.

Mr Trevor added: ‘We were delighted – it did come down to the wire but it seems to have gone really well.’