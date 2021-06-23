Pilot of homemade biplane waves goodbye to the Island from the air

David Brown in his homebuilt biplane. Picture: Alan Moss (31103640)

David Brown took almost four years to build his Sherwood Ranger – which cost around £30,000 – and has flown it around the local coastline many times since 2016.

However, the aircraft – which has featured in static sections of the Jersey International Air Display – recently undertook its last Jersey-based flying day, as Mr Brown decided to move to Norfolk to be closer to family.

Over the years he has given talks, including in schools, on how he went about building his own aircraft.

Mr Brown, who started by building model planes, said: ‘It still flies like a dream – my flights have been in Jersey, so it was sad that it was the last flight. It was really foggy in the morning, so I said “forget it” but then the sun came out and we were off.’

After completing his farewell flight, the pilot set off on his journey to the UK – first stopping in Alderney before heading to the Isle of Wight and then on to his final destination in Tibenham.

As his preferred route through France was not possible due to Covid restrictions, Mr Brown said he had been left with little choice but to fly north.

‘It is more risky in terms of fuel consumption and you are a single engine directly over water,’ he said.