Campaign group welcomes jury’s assisted-dying report

Michael Talibard, vice-chairman of End of Life Choices Jersey. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

End of Life Choices Jersey gave an enthusiastic welcome to the news that a citizens’ jury of Islanders had backed the principle of allowing those with terminal illnesses, or going through unbearable suffering, to end their own lives.

After a series of discussions, the jury issued its initial report on Tuesday and declared that 78% of its 23 members, selected to form a cross-section of society, were in favour of assisted dying.

Health Minister Richard Renouf has confirmed that he will now lodge a report and proposition in September ahead of a debate in the States Assembly before the end of the year on the principle of introducing an assisted-dying law. He stressed that this did not necessarily signal his support for the move but that the proposition would be lodged in line with the views of the jury.

End of Life Choices Jersey has pressed the government to make progress with the issue in recent years, and vice-chairman Michael Talibard said the group was experiencing ‘a real sense of achievement’ following the initial outcome of the jury process.

Mr Talibard said: ‘I think the jury have done a thoroughly good job and this is a wonderful step forward in the right direction.

‘We have been pressing the Health Minister to bring this issue before the States and now he will – we look forward to that debate.’

The convincing majority among members of the jury was welcomed by Mr Talibard, who said this was reflective of the views of Islanders, and evidence of public opinion in other jurisdictions.

He added: ‘Every time these figures are measured they go up – it is a consistent trend, not just in Jersey but across the world.

‘There’s a lot of support for assisted dying in the UK, but as a Jerseyman I would be so proud if we led the way as far as the British Isles was concerned – that would be to our credit.’

The citizens’ jury held a series of ten meetings earlier this year, with 81% of jurors supporting the idea that assisted dying should only be permitted for Jersey residents and there was a narrow preference for eligibility to be restricted to over-18s, coupled with an acknowledgement that further consultation was needed in this area.

UK-based pressure group Dignity in Dying has also welcomed the developments, releasing the results of recent opinion polls that showed strong public support for assisted dying in all three Crown Dependencies: Jersey recorded a figure of 90% support, just ahead of the Isle of Man (87%) and Guernsey (84%).

Former Guernsey Chief Minister Gavin St Pier, who raised the matter through a private member’s bill, known as a requête, in 2018, welcomed the move towards a debate in Jersey, saying: ‘Politicians cannot continue to ignore the public’s will on this issue.’

If States Members vote to back the principle of assisted-dying legislation, an extensive process of consultation and law drafting would start ahead of a further debate in the Assembly on the details. It is almost certain this debate would take place after the general election due in June next year, and possibly not until 2023.

News of the moves towards a legalisation debate drew a contrasting response from the UK-based anti-euthanasia alliance Care Not Killing.

Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive, said: ‘It is disappointing that in the midst of the Covid pandemic, which has seen widespread discrimination against the elderly and disabled people, this report recommends legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide for the terminally ill and those experiencing “unbearable suffering”.

‘This is the language used in the Netherlands and Belgium which regularly kills disabled people, those with chronic conditions and individuals with mental-health problems, such as patients with dementia, treatable depression, anorexia and even victims of sexual abuse.’

A spokesman for Care Not Killing also highlighted Jersey-based organisations available to help those with suicidal thoughts, bereavement or a diagnosis of a terminal or chronic condition. These include:

- The Recovery College – recovery.je.

- The Samaritans – samaritans.org/branches/jersey.

- The Youth Enquiry Service – yes.je.