Emergency talks to save summer sport plans

Serena Guthrie will still be hopeful that England can spend a week training in Jersey this summer. Picture: SPORTPIX/KEVIN BOOTH.

The scheduled tightening of border restrictions for inbound travellers from 28 June – announced late last week – has cast doubt over whether the senior national squad, featuring Serena Guthrie, will be able to spend seven days in the Island next month, as planned.

From Monday, all of England and Scotland will be given red travel status, meaning adults who have not received two Covid jabs must isolate until their negative day-ten test after arriving in Jersey.

The Roses’ elite squad are due to arrive on Monday 26 July to begin their preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with high-performance training at Strive Academy and open sessions at Les Ormes already in the diary.

The JEP understands that Jersey Netball Association representatives were last night waiting on the outcome of a meeting between Strive and Government of Jersey officials, which was set to take place yesterday. It is believed that discussions were due to centre around a strict squad bubble, plus elite-sport exemptions for members of the team without two vaccinations. The travel exemptions would be similar to those handed to all high-level sportsmen, women and juniors in Jersey earlier this year, including Jersey Reds.

JNA president Linda Andrews said all parties are doing their ‘utmost’ to ensure the camp can still take place while keeping the Island community safe.

Meanwhile, Jersey Bulls officials are also assessing the potential knock-on effect of next week’s rule changes to the inaugural VBET Cup.

The Island club are due to host semi-professional outfits FC United of Manchester, Cray Wanderers and Hashtag United for the pre-season tournament at Springfield on the weekend of 10-11 July, with FC United initially rumoured to be bringing up to 300 fans.

Bulls are also set to welcome National League North side Kettering Town and Risborough Rangers on 17 and 24 July, respectively.