England to become red travel region and stand-up drinking delayed further

Picture: Government of Jersey (31075576)

Changes announced today also see a pause in Jersey's domestic reconnection plans, meaning nightclubs will remain closed until 5 July at the earliest; restrictions on informal gatherings in homes, and standing service in pubs and bars, also remain in place for at least another fortnight.

With concern about high infection rates in the UK, notably England and Scotland, and a rise in the Island's data to more than 50 known active cases, many of the measures announced today focused on travel.

Several more areas of England will turn red from 22 June as a result of Jersey's emergency brake measures for worst-hit areas, while from 29 June the whole of both England and Scotland will take on red status, while Wales and Northern Ireland are set to remain green.

Red arrivals who are fully-vaccinated – this will include an estimated 60% of English adults by the end of June – must isolate on arrival until they receive a negative result from their test on arrival. Adults who are not fully-vaccinated will face ten days' mandatory isolation, and need to receive negative results from tests on days zero, five and ten.