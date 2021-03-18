Nine months in jail for man who sent undercover police officer indecent messages

Darren Dowling-Wright. Picture: States of Jersey Police (30452526)

Darren Dowling-Wright (44) was sentenced in the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to improper use of telecommunications, by sending the obscene and indecent messages.

Legal adviser Paul Lee, prosecuting, said that Dowling-Wright had used the messaging app Kik on 3 March last year to message another man in an online group. The man was actually an undercover officer.

Dowling-Wright showed interest in what the other person had done with a child and if they had taken any photos, according to Mr Lee, and also sent the undercover officer an image.

Mr Lee said Dowling-Wright also indicated during the online exchange that he used the messaging service because it was ‘more secure’ and that WhatsApp gave out ‘too much information’.

The prosecutor told the court that the messages were sexually motivated, that Dowling-Wright posed a risk to the public and that he should be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Dowling-Wright was arrested a few days after the exchange, the court was told, and the iPhone from which he sent the messages was seized.

The case had taken this long to get to court due to how extensive the investigation had been, the court heard.

Advocate Francesca Pinel, defending, said that her client was of previous good character and ‘extremely remorseful for his actions’.

She said that the behaviour had been ‘out of character’ for Dowling-Wright and asked for a community service order rather than a custodial sentence. However, she accepted that imprisonment was a ‘very real risk’.

Advocate Pinel did not oppose the prosecution’s request for Dowling-Wright to be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.