Suspected drug dealer put on probation for obstructing the police

The officer saw Joseph Anthony Boss (34), of Rue des Prés, St Saviour, and another man acting suspiciously in Halkett Place at lunchtime on 18 May.

He suspected that a drug deal was taking place and noticed that Boss had passed something to the other man. But as he tried to conduct a drugs search of the man, Boss obstructed him and the man ran off.

The officer pursued the other man, who dropped something down a drain. A search later revealed that £41 worth of class C drugs, including Valium, were in the drain. However, no drugs charges were brought.

Advocate Jean Marie Renouf, defending, said that his client had pleaded guilty and expressed regret to the court for taking up its time. The Magistrate, Bridget Shaw, said the defendant had a long history connected to drugs but Mr Renouf pointed out that a social inquiry report prepared to assist sentencing showed the defendant was making efforts to become a useful member of society.

‘He is someone of potential who has made efforts toward improving himself. There has been progress and he recognises the offending behaviour is incompatible with his family life,’ said Mr Renouf.

In sentencing, Mrs Shaw said that she would impose a probation order to give Boss the opportunity to take advantage of the support on offer. ‘You know what you should be doing, as you have been on probation before. You have an added incentive to make sure you remain drug free,’ she said.