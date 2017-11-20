Sheep fall to their death off north coast cliffs after being chased by dogs

The Manx loaghtans were grazing on land overlooking Grève de Lecq on Sunday afternoon when they were driven onto the cliffs by pet dogs which were not on a lead.

Several sheep became trapped on the cliff and at least two fell over the edge.

Firefighters were winched down the cliff and managed to corral the animals onto a rocky ledge.

One sheep was rescued before nightfall on Sunday. The operation to rescue the remaining sheep resumed on Monday morning.

Watch Commander Paul McGrath said: 'Jersey Fire and Rescue would like to urge dog owners to keep their pets under control and on a lead when walking near to livestock.

'Although dogs may have only playful intent, livestock and other farm animals often misinterpret this, causing them to flee.

'It’s also not uncommon for dogs to fall or become trapped on cliffs when chasing animals such as wild birds or rabbits, as they can lose sight of obvious danger during the thrill of the chase, so this is another good reason to keep your dog on a lead.'