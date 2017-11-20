Advertising
BREAKING: Shaun Rankin 'removed' from Ormer restaurant business
MICHELIN-star chef Shaun Rankin has been 'removed' from the Ormer restaurant business, its owners have announced.
In a statement, they said: 'It is time to move forward with a refocused vision for Ormer and Shaun Rankin does not form part of our plans for the future.
'We will be concentrating on enhancing our presence in Jersey and selectively adding to our restaurants in the UK, starting with an exciting new venture in Liverpool.'
More to follow
