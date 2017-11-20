£1.8 million yacht yet to be recovered after sinking in bay

The incident happened just hours after the organisation announced that it had seized the St Helier all-weather lifeboat and was taking it back to the UK.

That shock move stunned Islanders and signalled the latest escalation in the long-running dispute between the crew and their UK-based bosses.

The yacht called P6T2, a 62 ft Pershing motor cruiser, issued a mayday distress call shortly before 6 pm on Friday after hitting a large metal navigation marker buoy.

The Jersey Fire and Rescue Service inshore lifeboat with three firefighters on board responded and arrived at the scene to find just the tip of the yacht’s bow visible above the water.

They rescued the only two crew members from the P6T2, who had abandoned their vessel and were in a life raft.

The Jersey-registered boat, believed to be owned by a Jersey resident, struck the Ruaudière Buoy causing ‘significant damage’ to itself and the buoy, according to a statement from Ports of Jersey.

It sank in 26 metres of water, just south of the main commercial passage, after taking on water rapidly.

Jersey Coastguard deployed Fire Bravo Marine and the pilot vessel Rival. Both crew members were safely recovered uninjured and returned to St Helier Harbour, a statement said.

The vessel, which was travelling between Jersey and Guernsey, was on the main St Helier approach channel in the bay when the collision happened.

A Ports of Jersey statement said that it sank quickly, allowing no opportunity for salvage, but the Rival was able to move the vessel into deeper water.

A spokesman said: ‘The boat is completely submerged to a depth of approximately 20 metres of water and is just off Portelet on the Island’s south-west coast.'

The RNLI headquarters in Poole, where the St Helier Lifeboat George Sullivan is in dock until the long-running dispute with the crew is resolved, were informed of the incident.

‘We’ve been working with partners across the Island to put contingency plans in place and this shows that those plans are working,’ Leesa Harwood, the institution’s director of community lifesaving said.

‘It’s clear that Jersey Fire and Rescue Service have done a great job and I’m glad to hear those involved are safe.’

Mrs Harwood was in the Island on Friday to deal with the fallout from the closure of the St Helier station, action that came as a surprise to the crew and Ports of Jersey.

The national charity’s decision marked the start of the latest chapter in a seven-month dispute sparked by the sacking of coxswain Andy Hibbs. Although he was reinstated, the relationship continued to deteriorate and last week the crew announced that they intended to break away from the RNLI and launch their own independent lifeboat service.

The vessel which sank was on sale for 1,925,000 euros in 2015 in Majorca. It was described as ‘flaunting its graceful streamlined profile, Pershing 62 is impressive at first glance. The lines of the hull and superstructure are designed to define a slender boat for fast berthing with aggressive profile and sports-orientated personality’.