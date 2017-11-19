Sunken boat 'no danger to navigation'

A POJ spokesman said: 'The boat is completely submerged to a depth of approximately 20 metres of water and is just off Portelet on the Island’s southwest coast.

'Ports of Jersey is working with the boat’s insurance company. Following a hydrographic survey undertaken on Saturday afternoon the boat does not pose a danger to navigation, so the western approaches to/from St Helier Harbour have been re-opened to commercial traffic.

'The boat has not yet been salvaged, as we continue to work with the insurance company.'

The boat sunk after striking a buoy. The two crew were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Service after issuing a mayday request.