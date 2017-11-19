School students put to the test in De Putron Challenge

The contest, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Thursday, showcased the Island’s brightest young minds.

The winners will next week take on their Guernsey counterparts in inter-island finals that are due to be live-streamed on the internet.

A total of 19 primary schools took part in the Year 6 competition, with newcomers St Mary emerging victorious after three heats and a four-team final. They beat teams from Jersey College of Girls, St George’s Prep and runners-up Helvetia House in the final.

In the Year 8 event, in which eight teams took part, De La Salle College emerged victorious after a final against Victoria College.

In the post-16 contest, in which five teams took part, it was Victoria College who took the top spot after beating Hautlieu by a single point in a closely fought final.

The De Putron Challenge is sponsored and organised by the Ana Leaf Foundation, a charitable organisation that focuses on funding educational initiatives for children.

Ana Leaf Foundation sponsor and trustee Hayley De Putron said that it was particularly good to have St Mary’s Primary School competing in the event for the first time.

‘It was so exciting for them to win the Year 6 event. They certainly proved it’s cool to be clever,’ she said. ‘The support we had throughout the day was amazing and our thanks go to everyone who came along either to represent their school or as a supporter. I hope everyone at the challenge went home having learnt some new interesting facts.’

The winners will now represent Jersey against Guernsey’s Beechwood in Year 6 and Elizabeth College in Year 8 and Post-16 at the inter-island final at the Grand Hotel on 23 November. Links to the live-streaming will be posted on the De Putron Challenge’s official social media channels.