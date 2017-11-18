Nursing home reopens after cliff-face collapse

The Cheval Roc Nursing and Residential Home overlooking Bonne Nuit had only just opened when tonnes of soil and rock collapsed on the night of 9 March after the Island was lashed by heavy rain and 75 mph winds and battered by rough seas.

Following an inspection by engineers the home was shut down and alternative accommodation had to be found for the eight residents.

Next week, after a £1.5 million cliff-face stabilisation project, the 39-bed home is due to reopen and the last resident to be evacuated, 91-year-old Betty Machon, will be one of the first to return.

‘I am really pleased she’s moving back into Cheval Roc,’ her son Leslie Halls said.

‘I chose the home for her originally after visiting all the others in the Island. It stood out as a state-of-the-art building with the most stunning views.’

Cheval Roc is part of LV Care Group, which also owns Lavender Villa Residential Home and LV Pharmacy.

‘We are so pleased to announce the re-opening of Cheval Roc and we are looking forward to welcoming back our staff and residents,’ group director Nick Bettany said. ‘It’s been a long period of work and investment but we can now open with complete confidence.’

The cliff face below the home has been stabilised with soil ‘nailing’ and netting. The scheme was designed by Hartigan Structural Engineers and involved engineering firm Geomarine installing more than 1,000 soil nails into the cliff face.

LV Group consulted the National Trust for Jersey, which owns land in the area, before commissioning landscaping work and replanting schemes as part of the restoration of the cliff face and the home’s grounds.