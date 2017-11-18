Minister responds to Hospital criticism

St Saviour resident Jean Lelliot wrote a damning letter to Members last week, in which she made a series of criticisms about the project.

She said the new hospital would ‘smash planning laws’, she criticised plans to have single rooms and she said other hospitals had been built for £90 million, as opposed to £466 million.

She also said proposals for the future hospital had been ‘shoehorned’ onto the proposed site and criticised those behind the project for being ‘exclusively from the UK’.

Now, in an unusual move, Senator Andrew Green has responded to many of Mrs Lelliot’s criticisms, saying he ‘felt it was important to respond to the concerns raised in order to reassure Members about the matters raised in Ms Lelliot’s letter’.

In his letter, the minister said the Environment Department consider much of the proposal to fit with the Island Plan, which sets planning policy, while those issues under contention will be examined by the independent inspector who heard evidence during a week-long inquiry earlier this month.

Senator Green also said that most other non-UK jurisdictions consider single rooms as the standard approach in general hospitals. He also defended the location of the proposed new hospital and said the project team had worked with clinicians, the Jersey Architecture Commission and ‘other stakeholders’ on the plans.

Addressing a point raised by Ms Lelliot in which she said she had learned that an award-winning hospital could be built for £90 million, Senator Green said: ‘Published construction costs of other hospitals cannot be compared to the total cost of our future hospital on a like-for-like basis.

The construction and delivery costs for our future hospital project have been benchmarked against a number of comparable projects.

When considering benchmarking, it is important to ensure that the projects are assessed on a level platform. Scrutiny’s independent advisers have confirmed that “the £466m estimated cost for the project appears safe and is a reasonable budget for the project at OBC [outline business case] stage”.’