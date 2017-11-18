Man in court on child abuse charges

Wilfred Stanley Morrish, of Le Marais, St Clement, is accused of eight counts of indecent assault, three counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and one of attempted rape.

He is also charged with one count of assaulting a child.

All of the alleged offences occurred between the early 1970s and early 1980s.

Mr Morrish is also accused of three counts of possessing indecent images of children on a disk in July this year.

He reserved his plea to all counts and was released on bail.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris declined jurisdiction.

The case is due to be formally committed to the Royal Court on 28 December.