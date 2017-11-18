'Lifeboat cover is in place' says minister

However, Deputy Steve Luce, a former volunteer at St Catherine’s, said it was important to ‘increase our cover’ and return to a position where Jersey has manned lifeboat stations.

He made the comments after the RNLI closed the St Helier station and took the all-weather lifeboat back to the UK.

Deputy Luce said: ‘We’re part of the Manche Plan, which means we are part of a “swap” agreement with the UK and France, which means we can call on other lifeboats in the UK, France and the Channel Islands. We also have access to French and English helicopters and Channel Islands Air Search. If we need something we will be able to call on other people.

‘We want to extend our thanks to the institution and the crew and everyone who has risked their lives to serve the community over the years.

‘At the end of the day we want to reach the best possible solution for the community, so we will be speaking to the RNLI and the crew.’