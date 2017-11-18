Crash sinks 62-foot boat off Noirmont

The vessel collided with the Raudiere Buoy causing 'significant damage' to itself and the buoy, according to a statement from Ports of Jersey. It sank west of Noirmont in 26 metres of water, just south of the main commercial passage.

The accident happened on the day the RNLI closed St Helier lifeboat station and took the Island's all-weather lifeboat to the UK, following a dispute with the crew, who have decided to set up an independent service.

The sunken boat took on water rapidly after the colliding with the buoy and its two crew members issued a mayday and abandoned ship into a life raft. Jersey Coastguard deployed Fire Bravo Marine and the Pilot vessel Rival. Both crew members were safely recovered uninjured and returned to St Helier Harbour.

The vessel, which was en-route between Jersey and Guernsey was on the main St Helier approach channel in the bay.

The Ports of Jersey statement says that it sank quickly allowing no opportunity for salvage but the Rival was able to move the vessel into deeper water.

It adds: 'The situation should not pose a danger to navigation but until we can verify that tomorrow afternoon [Saturday] using the multi beam echo sounder and for precautionary measures, the western approaches to and from St Helier Harbour have been closed to commercial traffic.

'Jersey Coastguard and VTS are currently promulgating navigational warnings to mariners and will continue to do so until further notice. This precautionary measure will impact slightly on passage time into St Helier but commercial vessels can safely use the south passage.'

A statement from Jersey Fire and Rescue says: 'On arrival at the scene the vessel was almost completely submerged with just a few feet of the bow visible.

'Due to the speed at which the vessel was taking on water the two men had deployed and boarded a life raft. The men were transferred into the Fire inshore rescue boat and the vessel was marked using a line and buoy so that it could be located before sinking completely. Thankfully no injuries were sustained and the men were safely brought ashore.'

The statement adds that the service would like to remind mariners of the importance of carrying a VHF radio and safety equipment, and being competent in their use at all times when at sea.

'Thankfully in this case the fast actions of the crew in issuing a mayday message enabled both to be located quickly and safely,' it says.

Arrangements are being made to salvage the vessel. There is no evidence at this time of any fuel leak but the Environment Department have been informed of the incident.