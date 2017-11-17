Staff of building firm spared driving ban

Hilario Andrade Diogo (36), of Rue de la Mare Ballam, St John, who owns HD Screed Ltd was fined £2,000 and employee Flavio Vieira (36), of Rue des Maupertuis, St Clement, will have to pay fines totalling £1,000. Both men had their licences endorsed.

They each admitted 13 offences committed on La Profonde Rue in Trinity on 6 July.

The case centred on a trailer that carried specialist pumping equipment used by the firm that was pulled by a van owned by Diogo and driven by Vieira.

Advocate Adam Clarke said that eight of the 13 charges related to the trailer not being properly connected.

‘Had it been connected those offences would not have been committed. It was not a situation where all warning lights were invisible,’ he said, adding that the van itself was ‘absolutely roadworthy’.

Meanwhile, he said that the two men now understand that Vieira did not have the necessary permissions on his driving licence to pull a trailer.

However, he said that when the business was first set up, Vieira realised that he would have to pull a pump around the Island. As a result the defendant took a picture of the pump to his insurers to ask for advice.

Advocate Clarke said that he also took his licence and the pump/trailer brochure to DVS and the person he spoke to there said he was fine to pull it.

Advertising

And the lawyer said that three years ago his client had been stopped by police and asked to produce his documents, which he did and was cleared to pull the trailer.

‘In my submission he made appropriate inquiries with the relevant authorities but was misadvised,’ said the lawyer.

The court heard that Diogo had since passed his B driving test that allows him to drive with a trailer and Mr Vieira had booked his test but an illness had prevented him from taking it. Mr Clarke urged the court not to impose driving bans because it would mean the company ceasing trading.

‘They have no other economically viable methods for the equipment to be transported,’ he said.

In deciding not to impose a ban, the Magistrate Bridge Shaw said: ‘I am dealing with this matter on the basis that you have been very careless over whether or not you were insured. No insurance arises because of the driving licence not having the right category. The driving licence says clearly what you are entitled to do. There really is no excuse that you have asked other people as to whether you could drive the trailer or not.’