Shotguns and pistols handed in to Jersey police
AT least 44 guns have been handed in to the States police during the first five days of a two-week 'firearm surrender'.
The weapons include air rifles, shotguns, pistols and even a Second World War hand gun. Several rounds of ammunition have also been handed over to the States police.
Forces across the British Isles are currently taking part in the initiative, called Operation Aztec.
It is being led by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service, which provides intelligence and information on firearms-related crime to police forces across Britain.
