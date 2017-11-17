‘No pens day Wednesday’ gets our primary school pupils talking

‘No pens day Wednesday’ is a national speaking and listening event organised by the Communication Trust in the UK, which is a coalition of over 50 not-for-profit organisations with expertise in speech, language and communication.

Jamie Hazely, the deputy headmaster at Grands Vaux primary school, said this was the first time the school had trialled the event and now it intends to run a ‘no pens day Wednesday’ every half-term.

Mr Hazely also added that while students were already very competent at English and communication, a key benefit of the event was seeing the children engaging more in debate and continuously asking ‘why?’

All 170 of the school’s pupils from the age of three in the nursery up to 11-year-olds in Year 6 took part in the event.

Aidan Lockett (7) said he loved not using pens as it made him think a bit differently in the classroom, as well as it ‘being really fun’.

Kirsty Benn, an English coordinator at the school, said the event had gone well and from a teacher’s perspective she felt it was helping staff ‘think outside the box’ when engaging with the children.