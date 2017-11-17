Homeless man enjoyed steak and a bottle of Dom Pérignon at a Jersey hotel – then left without paying

Michael Andrew Phillips (52) was last seen by staff heading to one of the £150-a-night rooms at the Old Court House clutching two bottles of wine.

Phillips, of no fixed address, ran up a bill of over £400 and admitted criminally and fraudulently obtaining food and lodgings.

In the Magistrate’s Court Centenier Amanda Wright said that at about 8 pm on Thursday 28 September a member of staff saw Phillips sitting on his own in the upstairs bar area. He was told that if he wanted to stay in that area he had to eat, so he decided to order food.

She said: ‘He had prawn cocktail, ribeye steak, wine and a bottle of Dom Pérignon. The bill was not paid and he asked for a room. He gave his driving licence as identification and had two bottles of unopened wine on him as he headed toward the hotel room.’

Mrs Wright said that there was no sign of him in the hotel the next morning and no indication he had slept in the bed.

Phillips was later arrested and positively identified by staff. He told officers he had very little recollection of the evening.

Advocate John McCormick, defending, said that Phillips suffered from mental health problems and had not been taking the correct medication at the time.

He said that he had no fixed address and told the court: ‘My understanding is that he is currently excluded from the various shelters and that includes Sanctuary House.’

After an adjournment during which the probation service contacted the mental health services, it was agreed that Phillips would immediately attend an appointment at the community mental health services at La Chasse and they would attempt to find accommodation for him.

In sentencing, the Magistrate, Bridget Shaw, said to Phillips: ‘You were not on the right medication at the time. As long as you keep taking your medication, there is no reason to believe that you will do anything like this again.’

She ordered him to repay the hotel compensation equal to its losses and he was bound over to be of good behaviour for 12 months.