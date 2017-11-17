Harbour areas to close for warehouse works

Ports of Jersey is undertaking a five-month project to re-roof the Jersey Maritime Museum and Occupation Tapestry and the adjacent buildings that house marine and ports services. Before work can begin a weatherproof canopy has to be installed to allow work to continue uninterrupted over the winter.

On this coming and the following Saturday, areas around the Old Harbour and the New North Quay will be closed to allow sections of scaffold frames, currently piled up by the Steam Clock, to be lifted into place by crane.

‘The road closure affects the area running alongside the Old Harbour and as a result pedestrian access to the Marine Leisure Centre, Sailor’s Rest Café and the skateboard park will be from the St Helier Marina side of the quay only,’ a spokesman for Ports of Jersey said. Vehicle access to the permit-only car park in front of the Maritime Museum is unaffected as is the short-stay car park area in front of the marina shop, often used by learner drivers.’

Drivers are being warned to expect traffic delays on the New North Quay approach road by the Steam Clock.