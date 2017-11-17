Menu

Fire Service performs sea rescue as lifeboat is taken to UK

News | Published:

JERSEY Fire and Rescue Service were called out to help a sinking vessel in St Aubin's bay this evening – on the day St Helier's all-weather lifeboat was taken back to the UK by the RNLI.

The rescue boat Fire Bravo was called out to assist a 60 foot vessel taking on board water. Two people were transported safely to shore.

The RNLI made a shock decision to close the St Helier lifeboat station and take the £2.7 million vessel, which was paid for by fund-raising campaigns in Jersey in 2009, to Poole without warning.

The move followed a long running dispute with the crew, following the controversial sacking of coxswain Andy Hibbs.

