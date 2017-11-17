Ex-rugby player to open new town café

Husband and wife team Drew and Ella Locke have agreed to lease part of the former Foot Building in Pitt Street from the National Trust for Jersey once its refurbishment as part of the redevelopment of the area is completed.

The couple, both aged 31, then plan to open a 35-capacity café – Locke’s Stories – selling ‘great, seasonal where possible, tasty food’ with an artistic flair alongside quality coffee.

There will also be alfresco seating for around 15-20 people in the street, which the Co-op plans to turn into a ‘river of light’ featuring pulsing floor lights, carvings, new paving and historical texts as part of the redevelopment of its Charing Cross site into a new supermarket and Premier Inn.

‘We want to be a real part of the community and part of everybody’s lives and a place where people can come and create stories and memories.

‘Our motto is “stories are free, they travel fast”,’ said Essex-born Mr Locke, whose rugby career included stints at Cornish Pirates, Gloucester and Jersey.

After retiring from the sport he retrained as a barista, saying coffee is the third love in his life. Mr Locke is currently running Locke’s coffee cart from outside Roulette on Queen Street, opposite Goldsmiths.

Meanwhile, Mrs Locke, a former Hautlieu student and local PE teacher, worked at the Mae Deli run by healthy eating guru Deliciously Ella in London, progressing her way to management. The couple also travelled extensively in order to research their business, including spending six weeks in Australia, a country they say is leading the world’s café culture.

Work on the Foot Building, which will also house one other still to be announced retail unit and three flats above, is due to be completed in March.

The couple then expect to take between four and six weeks to fit out the café, for an opening at the end of April or beginning of May.

As part of the refurbishment the iconic HMV logo showing the familiar dog Nipper will be reinstated on the side of the building and another mural inside will also be refreshed and on show.

In the early 1900s the former music store was run by Francis Foot, a gramophone dealer and keen photographer who also sold fishing tackle.

It was the focus of a campaign by the National Trust to preserve and protect it from development, and the organisation eventually bought it from the Co-op for £1 and is spending £1.5 million refurbishing it.

The building’s history has been at the forefront of Mr and Mrs Locke’s plans from the start and helped to inform the decision to give the café their surname as Mr Foot had done with his business. The new bar in the café will also be made from the restored counter and a number of shelving units that formerly adorned the walls are also being restored.