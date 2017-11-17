Discount card to help boost Hospice funds

The new Jersey Hospice Care Partnership Card is valid until the end of December next year and aims to raise money for the charity in exchange for offering discounts at a range of retailers for those who take up the offer.

Islanders are invited to pay a minimum donation of £75 for the card which they will then be able to use at places such as de Gruchy, JT, Romerils, The Watersplash and Rubis.

For every card that is purchased the money will be used to pay for a patient to access services at the organisation’s day hospice – which offers those with life-limiting illnesses support from specialist palliative care nurses and therapists, volunteers and other patients.

Amy Taylor, the director of finance at Jersey Hospice Care, said: ‘We are always looking at different ways to help us raise the £5.3 million a year needed to run Jersey Hospice Care. This is a great new fundraising initiative that has the potential to make a real difference and importantly an excellent way of giving something back to our wonderful supporters.

‘With the diverse range of business partners the savings will soon add up, especially with Christmas just around the corner. We are still in discussions with other businesses who we hope will come on board, adding to the great savings card holders can enjoy.’

Discounts include £15 free credit on JT Insight, money off per litre on domestic heating with Rubis, ten per cent discount at some of the Seymour Group’s venues and money off hair services at Melange Hair Design.

David Seymour, managing director at the Seymour Group, which runs hotels the Merton, Greenhills, and the Pomme d’Or, said: ‘As the largest and longest established hotel group in Jersey, we were delighted to be asked to join this new scheme. We are committed to providing our guests with an excellent experience and see the partnership card as an extension to our great customer service.’

To apply for a card visit jerseyhospicecare.com or the Jersey Hospice Care reception on Mont Cochon, or the customer services departments in de Gruchy and JT.