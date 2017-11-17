BREAKING: France and Guernsey to help provide lifeboat cover

The St Helier crew has been stood down, the station closed and the all-weather lifeboat taken back to the UK. It follows a long-running dispute between the local crew and the RNLI.

Jersey's Harbourmaster, Capitan Bill Sadler, has said that the Island would now call on a number of agencies and organisations to provide cover.

'I am disappointed that the relationship between the RNLI and St Helier Crew has reached this point; particularly in light of the very long and positive history the Island has with the RNLI, which will continue with its work at the St Catherine Lifeboat Station and the beach lifeguards service.

'I personally would like to thank the St Helier Crew for their selfless service over the years.

'As Harbourmaster, my priority is maintaining safety at sea. I have a legal responsibility to coordinate search-and-rescue operations in Jersey’s territorial waters, and therefore it is my responsibility to ensure that our waters are as safe as possible.

'Jersey Coastguard is fortunate to call on over 50 resources in times of an emergency, including lifeboats operated on-island by the RNLI in St Catherine’s, the Inshore Fire and Rescue Service as well as boat and aircraft based in France and the other Channel Islands.

'I have talked to colleagues in Guernsey and France today to discuss flank cover from their stations and have added extra resilience to our on call duty pilot crew for this week.

'Until a more permanent solution is agreed, Jersey Coastguard will continue to work with the RNLI and other search-and-rescue providers to give the most comprehensive provision of search and rescue coverage for the Island as we can. That said, it is timely to remind mariners taking to the seas that they also have responsibilities, including the logging of a traffic report with Jersey Coastguard, checking fuel, making sure safety equipment is in working order and having an operational VHF radio.'