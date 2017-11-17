Attempted-murder trial for Royal Court

Darren McKeegans (27) is alleged to have tried to kill a man at a flat in Leslie Sinel Close on Rouge Bouillon on Sunday 1 October.

He is also alleged to have committed a grave and criminal assault on another man on the same occasion.

Mr McKeegans, a native of Belshill in Glasgow, wore a black cardigan and white T-shirt for his Magistrate's Court appearance. He only spoke to confirm his name and age.

Legal adviser Advocate Chris Baglin said that the paperwork was in place for a paper committal to the higher court and that was agreed by defence lawyer Advocate Rebecca Morley-Kirk.