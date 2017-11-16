Advertising
Tourist rescued after getting cut off by tide
A TOURIST was rescued by firefighters after getting cut off by the tide at Green Island.
The woman, who is aged in her mid 20s and is from Europe, was brought back to shore on board the Fire and Rescue Service's inshore rescue boat on Thursday afternoon.
A male visitor who was with her managed to wade back to the beach before the crew arrived.
Both are safe and well, according to the Fire and Rescue Service.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment