New chapter for Biggest Book Sale on Trinity Hill

Now in its 24th year, the Guide Dogs for the Blind Biggest Book Sale is this year due to be held at a new venue – the Albert Bartlett Building on Trinity Hill.

On Saturday and Sunday bibliophiles will be able to browse titles on subjects from art to travel and everything in between and there will also be many specialist books on the military and motoring. Paperback books are for sale, priced at 50p, £1 and £1.50 depending on size. Ken Syvret, chairman of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Jersey branch, said: ‘Donors have been very generous with both local books and, of course, children’s books. Every book has been checked for quality or, if slightly damaged, has been retained because of its special interest.’

The event runs on both days from 9 am until 4.30 pm. For more information call Mr Syvret on 481043 or email kwsyvret@gmail.com.