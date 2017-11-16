Man o' war in a paddling pool

An Islander recently collected 126 Portuguese man o' war over a period of two days in St Ouen's Bay, and dumped a load of them in a plastic tub.

The first wave of the jellyfish-like creatures, which have an extremely painful sting, began washing ashore earlier this autumn.

A second wave arrived last week, and they have now been found on almost every beach in the Island.

Some Islanders have started clearing the creatures away to reduce the risk of Islanders or their dogs getting stung.

But Environment are urging people not to touch them.