Independent lifeboat stations risk being left without cover

Nick Porter, of the Southport Rescue Trust, said it can be difficult without the support of a large organisation such as the RNLI but stressed there were positives too, such as allowing volunteers, who have local knowledge, to make decisions for their region.

Mr Porter was speaking after the St Helier lifeboat crew announced their intention to break away from the RNLI and establish their own independent station. The crew said they had taken the decision because of how their coxswain, Andy Hibbs, had been treated by the charity.

The Southport lifeboat crew, who have been operating independently since 1980, have 25 operational volunteers, two inshore lifeboats and two quad bikes while the St Helier crew currently has 21 volunteers, an inshore vessel and an all-weather lifeboat.

The Southport station, which is based in the north-west of England, costs about £60,000 a year to run – not including training, new kit or ‘unexpected costs’. It costs a total of £212,000 a year to run both the St Helier and St Catherine’s lifeboat stations. The St Catherine station has no plans to split from the charity.

Mr Porter said one of the main benefits to being an independent station is that volunteers can make their own decisions. He said: ‘We introduced ATVs [quad-bikes] in 2005 and we probably use them as much, if not more than the lifeboats. Any decisions like that can be made quickly and relatively easily.

‘Also, any money raised locally can be spent locally. So for Jersey that would mean the people of Jersey can see where their money is being spent.’

According to sources, Jersey raises ‘a couple of hundred thousand pounds’ extra a year for the RNLI than is spent on the Island’s stations.

Asked what the challenges of being independent were, Mr Porter said: ‘The toughest part about not being part of the RNLI is not having the support network. In the RNLI, if a boat or piece of equipment breaks, there is a team of coastal mechanics who come and sort the problem. If the problem cannot be easily resolved then they have a fleet of relief lifeboats to cover while the station’s lifeboat is being repaired.

‘Being independent often means that the volunteers have to try to rectify the problems themselves. We are fortunate to be in a position where we have two boats so can always provide some sort of cover. That said, they are different types of boat and the cover we provide can be affected.’

To help raise the money to keep the Southport team operational, the volunteers run a charity shop and organise a weekly ‘Lifeboat Lotto’ at £2 a ticket with a maximum prize of £5,000.