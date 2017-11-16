Complaints app for children in care on way

The Health Department says the app – called Momo, which stands for ‘mind of my own’ – will make it easier for young people to provide feedback about the care that they receive.

Health Minister Andrew Green said that he hoped the new app would provide a more ‘modern approach’ to giving feedback. There is no launch date as yet.

Senator Green told States Members, during this week’s States question time, that currently young people can either make complaints themselves or let someone make complaints on their behalf. He added that there was also a forum where they could seek advice.

According to a recent freedom of information request there have been 20 formal complaints made by children or young people in care during the past three years.

Six of the complaints were made in the year up to 31 September, 12 were in the preceding 12 months and two were made in the year up to 31 September 2015.

Eleven were in relation to staff behaviour, four were in regard to another resident’s behaviour, two were about care provision and three were about premises or facilities.