Chef says rape claim is 'utter nonsense'

Giving evidence in the Royal Court on Wednesday, Peter John Brewer said the woman had kissed him and had also sexually touched him on the night in question last year.

The 45-year-old, who denies rape, is being tried by an Assize jury at the Royal Court.

Giving evidence, Mr Brewer, who spoke openly about his Christian faith, said the police had been called to the property in St Helier where the party was being held after receiving complaints about noise.

He added that following the police’s visit, those left at the party went upstairs and he ended up in a bedroom with the complainant.

Earlier in the trial it was heard that the alleged victim had consumed wine, beer, Buckfast and cannabis on the night and was estimated to be three times over the legal drink-drive limit at the time of the alleged rape. The defendant said he had drunk only one glass of wine.

Mr Brewer, who moved to Jersey from Stockton-on-Tees in 2007, said the alleged victim’s friend had warned the woman and him not to do anything ‘they might regret in the morning’ but insisted to the jury of nine women and three men that the complainant ‘flippantly’ shook off the warning.

Advocate Sarah Dale, defending, asked her client what happened next.

‘As soon as [the friend] left the room [the complainant] turned my way and we started kissing and caressing and making out,’ he said.

He then said they engaged in consensual sex for ‘ten to 15 minutes’ before the complainant sat up for a few minutes before putting her clothes on and leaving the room.

It was heard earlier in the trial that Mr Brewer left the property and drove home at 5.39 am after he was asked to leave by another guest. Later that morning the alleged victim sent him a text message which said: ‘You practically raped me.’

Yesterday, Advocate Dale asked Mr Brewer: ‘She [the claimant] said in her evidence that she said no hundreds of times. Did she say no?’

Mr Brewer replied: ‘No. That is utter nonsense.’

Advocate Dale then asked: ‘You heard the evidence that you said, “I am not going to stop until I have finished”. Did you say that?’

‘No,’ the defendant replied.

Advocate Dale added: ‘Was there any ever doubt as to whether she was consenting?’

Mr Brewer replied: ‘There was no doubt whatsoever.’

The trial continues.