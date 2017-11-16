Menu

BREAKING NEWS: Appeal issued for missing girl

THE police are concerned for the welfare of a young girl who has gone missing.

Tyne Coates was last seen in town at about 9 pm on Wednesday. The States police say she may be with two other girls who have also been reported missing.

In a statement on Facebook, the States police said: 'If anyone is able to identify where Tyne is we wish to check on her welfare to ensure she is safe.'

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the force on 612612.

