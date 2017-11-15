Vomiting bug outbreak

Due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea cases, one ward has been closed to admissions.

Containment measures have been brought in on two other wards where there have been isolated cases.

Seven patients and four members of staff have been affected by the illness.

Dr Ivan Muscat, director of infection prevention and control, said that 'enhanced environmental cleaning' was being undertaken and added that staff access to the affected ward had been restricted to those 'deemed to have an essential need'.

He added: 'We wish to assure members of the public that clinical management of patients on the affected wards will not be compromised.

'The situation will be reviewed regularly by the infection prevention and control team and hospital senior management on at least a daily basis.'

Dr Muscat also urged Islanders not to visit the Hospital if they have symptoms which include diarrhoea or vomiting, abdominal pain and/or fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should instead contact their GP.