Politicians vote for referendum on the Bailiff's dual role

The States are currently debating whether the historic dual role of the Bailiff – who acts as both the head of the Island's judiciary and speaker of the Assembly – should continue to remain in the Chamber.

The main proposition, lodged by Chief Minister Ian Gorst, calls for the Bailiff to be replaced by an elected speaker. Since it was lodged several weeks ago, Members have put forward several amendments.

On Wednesday Senator Sir Philip Bailhache successfully argued that the matter should be put to a referendum which would be held on the same day as the next general election in May. The amendment was approved 25 votes to 22.

The move has formally amended Senator Gorst's proposition calling for the Bailiff to be replaced by an elected speaker.

However, it is still possible that the referendum could be shelved if Members ultimately vote against the now amended main proposition later this week.